Happy Baby Organic Stage 2 Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Happy Baby Organic Stage 2 Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Happy Baby Organic Stage 2 Infant Formula Powder with Iron Perspective: left
Happy Baby Organic Stage 2 Infant Formula Powder with Iron Perspective: right
Happy Baby Organic Stage 2 Infant Formula Powder with Iron

21 ozUPC: 0081957301396
Product Details

Modeled after breast milk, our Stage 2 organic infant formula is crafted with carefully sourced, premium ingredients, and tailored to meet the nutritional needs of babies six months of age or older. Happy Baby Organic Infant Formula thoughtfully combines organic lactose, dual prebiotics, and essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, iron, DHA, ARA, folic acid, and choline, to help nourish and support your little one during this precious time of development. Here's to a happy start!

  • Stage 2 (6-12 months)
  • Tailored nutrition for the changing nutritional needs of babies

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
750.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat5.1g
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium24mg
Total Carbohydrate12g
Dietary Fiber0g
Sugar0g
Protein2.07g
Biotin4.4mcg
Manganese15mg
Niacin1050mg
Vitamin A300International Unit
Vitamin D75International Unit
Vitamin E2International Unit
Vitamin K8mcg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Lactose , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic Palm Olein Or Palm Oil , Organic Soy Oil , Organic Coconut Oil , Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil Or Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic Galactooligosaccharides ( Gos ) , Organic Whey Protein Concentrate , Less than 1% : Fructooligosaccharide ( Fos ) , Calcium Phosphate , Choline Bitartrate , Potassium Chloride , Organic Soy Lecithin , Calcium Hydroxide , Mortierella Alpina Oil , Sodium Citrate , Ascorbic Acid , Magnesium Chloride , Crypthecodinium Cohnii Oil , Potassium Bicarbonate , Inositol , Ferrous Sulfate , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Zinc Sulfate , Mixed Tocopherol Concentrate , Vitamin E ( Dl-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Cupric Sulfate , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Vitamin A Palmitate , Riboflavin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Manganese Sulfate , Beta Carotene , Potassium Iodide , Folic Acid , Vitamin K ( Phytonadione ) , Biotin , Sodium Selenite , Vitamin D ( Cholecalciferol ) , Cyanocobalamin .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible