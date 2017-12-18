Happy Baby Organic Stage 2 Infant Formula Powder with Iron
Product Details
Modeled after breast milk, our Stage 2 organic infant formula is crafted with carefully sourced, premium ingredients, and tailored to meet the nutritional needs of babies six months of age or older. Happy Baby Organic Infant Formula thoughtfully combines organic lactose, dual prebiotics, and essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, iron, DHA, ARA, folic acid, and choline, to help nourish and support your little one during this precious time of development. Here's to a happy start!
- Stage 2 (6-12 months)
- Tailored nutrition for the changing nutritional needs of babies
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Lactose , Organic Nonfat Milk , Organic Palm Olein Or Palm Oil , Organic Soy Oil , Organic Coconut Oil , Organic High Oleic Safflower Oil Or Organic High Oleic Sunflower Oil , Organic Galactooligosaccharides ( Gos ) , Organic Whey Protein Concentrate , Less than 1% : Fructooligosaccharide ( Fos ) , Calcium Phosphate , Choline Bitartrate , Potassium Chloride , Organic Soy Lecithin , Calcium Hydroxide , Mortierella Alpina Oil , Sodium Citrate , Ascorbic Acid , Magnesium Chloride , Crypthecodinium Cohnii Oil , Potassium Bicarbonate , Inositol , Ferrous Sulfate , Ascorbyl Palmitate , Zinc Sulfate , Mixed Tocopherol Concentrate , Vitamin E ( Dl-Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Niacinamide , Calcium Pantothenate , Cupric Sulfate , Thiamine Hydrochloride , Vitamin A Palmitate , Riboflavin , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride , Manganese Sulfate , Beta Carotene , Potassium Iodide , Folic Acid , Vitamin K ( Phytonadione ) , Biotin , Sodium Selenite , Vitamin D ( Cholecalciferol ) , Cyanocobalamin .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
