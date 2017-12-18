Modeled after breast milk, our Stage 2 organic infant formula is crafted with carefully sourced, premium ingredients, and tailored to meet the nutritional needs of babies six months of age or older. Happy Baby Organic Infant Formula thoughtfully combines organic lactose, dual prebiotics, and essential nutrients, including calcium, vitamin D, iron, DHA, ARA, folic acid, and choline, to help nourish and support your little one during this precious time of development. Here's to a happy start!

Stage 2 (6-12 months)

Tailored nutrition for the changing nutritional needs of babies