The Happy Living Folding Adjustable Weight Bench is an outstanding addition to any workout space. It features solid construction, versatile positions and super easy to assemble. The bench will enhance your upper body workouts and is perfect for dumbbells and other strength training exercises. So get one of the strongest benches in the market and try the Happy Living Folding Adjustable Weight Bench today!

Assembled Size: 30"L x 14.50"W x 10.5"H

Backrest and seat padding are made of soft foam to workout comfortably

Easy to adjust the backrest, seat, or height of the contoured foam rollers to suit your needs

Made out of thick steel will ensure your workout is safe

Safety pin will hold the bench in the desired position while it is being used

Slim compact design and easy to use for any home gym

The strong steel frame holds up to 500lbs