Purify the air you breathe and feel refreshed and revitalized with the Happy Living HEPA 3-Stage Filtration Air Purifier. With a cutting-edge 3 stage air purification process to wipe out 99.97% of impurities from the air, this air purifier will turn your home into a blissful oasis. Quietly runs at just 37db, you can breathe in the benefits undisturbed as you sleep. Allow Happy Living HEPA 3-Stage Filtration Air Purifier to purify your home from allergens, dirt, and toxic pollutants, so you and your family can enjoy a pure and healthy home.

Designed in California, this Happy Living Air Purifier is 100% ozone free, meaning it doesn’t produce air pollutant-ozone. Ozone is harmful for asthma sufferers and children.

Advanced 3-stage filtration system includes a pre-filter, a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter.

It is powerful enough to capture dust, allergens, small and large particles, plant pollens, smoke, mold, odors, pet dander.

It filters particles as small as 0.3 microns for up to 99.97% removal rate.

Uses trusted and certified HEPA filters – Filter #HL01001-FIL.

AC 120V/60HZ for USA and Canada. • Includes 1 x Air Purifier, 1 x True HEPA 3-Stage Original Filter (Pre-Installed), 1 x Extra True HEPA 3-Stage Filter, and 1 x User Manual.

Overall Dimensions: 13”H x 7.5”W x 7.5”L; Weight: 5.4 lbs. Weight: 5.4 lbs.