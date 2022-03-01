Hover to Zoom
Happy Living HEPA 360-Degree 3-Stage Filtration Air Purifier - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0069439610032
Purify the air you breathe and feel refreshed and revitalized with the Happy Living HEPA 3-Stage Filtration Air Purifier. With a cutting-edge 3 stage air purification process to wipe out 99.97% of impurities from the air, this air purifier will turn your home into a blissful oasis. Quietly runs at just 37db, you can breathe in the benefits undisturbed as you sleep. Allow Happy Living HEPA 3-Stage Filtration Air Purifier to purify your home from allergens, dirt, and toxic pollutants, so you and your family can enjoy a pure and healthy home.
- Designed in California, this Happy Living Air Purifier is 100% ozone free, meaning it doesn’t produce air pollutant-ozone. Ozone is harmful for asthma sufferers and children.
- Advanced 3-stage filtration system includes a pre-filter, a true HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter.
- It is powerful enough to capture dust, allergens, small and large particles, plant pollens, smoke, mold, odors, pet dander.
- It filters particles as small as 0.3 microns for up to 99.97% removal rate.
- Uses trusted and certified HEPA filters – Filter #HL01001-FIL.
- AC 120V/60HZ for USA and Canada. • Includes 1 x Air Purifier, 1 x True HEPA 3-Stage Original Filter (Pre-Installed), 1 x Extra True HEPA 3-Stage Filter, and 1 x User Manual.
- Overall Dimensions: 13”H x 7.5”W x 7.5”L; Weight: 5.4 lbs. Weight: 5.4 lbs.