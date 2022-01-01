Use trusted and certified H13 true HEPA filters, this air purifier can help eliminate harmful particles such as dust, mold, small and large particles, plant pollens, pet dander, smoke and bad odors.

Use only genuine Happy Living #HL01002-FIL replacement filters to keep your 4-stage air purifier at its best working condition and capacity.

3-in-1 filter features a 360-degree ultra-fine nylon pre filter, a true HEPA filter, and an active carbon filter.

A combination of all these 3 filtrations capture 99.97% of 0.01 micron particles or larger.

Filters are sealed to protect their lifetime. It is recommended to replace air filters every 3-6 months.