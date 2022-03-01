Breathe easy with the Happy Living HEPA 4-Stage Filtration Air Purifier. Delivering powerful performance in a compact, contemporary design. Its 4-stage filtration traps larger particles like pet dander, filters ultra-fine particles like dust and neutralizes household odors. The air purifier's HEPA Filter is known to filter ultra-fine particles, capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. The lowest setting operates at 32db to make sure you get a good and quiet nights rest.

4-in-1 filter features a 360-degree ultra-fine nylon pre filter, a true HEPA filter, an active carbon filter, and a degerming filter.

A combination of all these 4 filtrations capture 99.97% of 0.01 micron particles or larger. It will not release hazardous substances or ozone.

Helps eliminate harmful particles such as dust, mold, plant pollens, pet dander, smoke and bad odors.

Powerful motor makes the Happy Living HL01002 air purifier suitable for small or medium-sized rooms, like offices, bedrooms, dorms or other indoor spaces.

Includes 1 x Air Purifier, 1 x True HEPA 4-Stage Original Filter (Pre-Installed), 1 x Extra True HEPA 4-Stage Replacement Filter, and 1 x User Manual.

Overall Dimensions: 14”H x 8.75”L x 8.75”W; Weight 5.5 lbs.