Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Happy Living HEPA 360-Degree 4-Stage Filtration Air Purifier - Silver
1 ctUPC: 0069439610034
Purchase Options
Product Details
Breathe easy with the Happy Living HEPA 4-Stage Filtration Air Purifier. Delivering powerful performance in a compact, contemporary design. Its 4-stage filtration traps larger particles like pet dander, filters ultra-fine particles like dust and neutralizes household odors. The air purifier's HEPA Filter is known to filter ultra-fine particles, capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. The lowest setting operates at 32db to make sure you get a good and quiet nights rest.
- 4-in-1 filter features a 360-degree ultra-fine nylon pre filter, a true HEPA filter, an active carbon filter, and a degerming filter.
- A combination of all these 4 filtrations capture 99.97% of 0.01 micron particles or larger. It will not release hazardous substances or ozone.
- Helps eliminate harmful particles such as dust, mold, plant pollens, pet dander, smoke and bad odors.
- Powerful motor makes the Happy Living HL01002 air purifier suitable for small or medium-sized rooms, like offices, bedrooms, dorms or other indoor spaces.
- Includes 1 x Air Purifier, 1 x True HEPA 4-Stage Original Filter (Pre-Installed), 1 x Extra True HEPA 4-Stage Replacement Filter, and 1 x User Manual.
- Overall Dimensions: 14”H x 8.75”L x 8.75”W; Weight 5.5 lbs.