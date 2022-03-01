Breathe easy with the Happy Living HEPA 4-Stage Filtration Air Purifier. Delivering powerful performance in a compact, contemporary design. Its 4-stage filtration traps larger particles like pet dander, filters ultra-fine particles like dust and neutralizes household odors. The air purifier's HEPA Filter is known to filter ultra-fine particles, capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. The lowest setting operates at 32db to make sure you get a good and quiet nights rest.

4-in-1 filter features a 360-degree ultra-fine nylon pre filter, a true HEPA filter, an active carbon filter, and a degerming filter.

It will not release hazardous substances or ozone.

Powerful motor makes the Happy Living HL01002 air purifier suitable for small or medium-sized rooms, like offices, bedrooms, dorms or other indoor spaces.

Uses trusted and certified HEPA filters – Filter #HL01002-FIL.

Features 4 fan speeds; Low, Medium, High, and Sleep. In sleep mode, the noise is ≤32dB and at high speed noise is ≤50dB.

AC 120V / 60HZ for USA and Canada.

Includes 1 x Air Purifier, 1 x True HEPA 4-Stage Original Filter (Pre-Installed), 1 x Extra True HEPA 4-Stage Replacement Filter, and 1 x User Manual.

Overall Dimensions: 14”H x 8.75”L x 8.75”W; Weight 5.5 lbs.