Breathe easy with the Happy Living HEPA 4-Stage Filtration Air Purifier. Delivering powerful performance in a compact, contemporary design. Its 4-stage filtration traps larger particles like pet dander, filters ultra-fine particles like dust and neutralizes household odors. The air purifier's HEPA Filter is known to filter ultra-fine particles, capturing 99.97% of dust and allergens as small as 0.1 microns. The lowest setting operates at 32db to make sure you get a good and quiet nights rest.

4-in-1 filter features a 360-degree ultra-fine nylon pre filter, a true HEPA filter, an active carbon filter, and a degerming filter.

It will not release hazardous substances or ozone

Helps eliminate harmful particles such as dust, mold, plant pollens, pet dander, smoke and bad odors.

Powerful motor makes the Happy Living HL01002 air purifier suitable for small or medium-sized rooms, like offices, bedrooms, dorms or other indoor spaces.

Rapidly circulates room air in rooms up to 240 sq. ft.

Features 4 fan speeds; Low, Medium, High, and Sleep. In sleep mode, the noise is ≤32dB and at high speed noise is ≤50dB.

Includes 1 x Air Purifier, 1 x True HEPA 4-Stage Original Filter (Pre-Installed), and 1 x User Manual.

Overall Dimensions: 14”H x 8.75”L x 8.75”W; Weight 5.5 lbs.