Stay active and healthy while at home with Happy Living’s Under Desk Electric Treadmill! Taking a walk at your own schedule while working from home is ideal when the weather is not suitable. The compact design will allow you to place it almost anywhere in your house out of sight. The multiple preset automatic speed settings make walking more interactive. This machine is multifunctional and ready to use out from the package. You no longer have to sit for long hours while you work from home or from your office, simply place your walking machine under your desk and stay active throughout the day!

Compact and space saving design makes it easier for storing away under bed, in closet, etc.

Walk path is made out of shock-absorbing and non-slip material

Control your speed, preset program, start/stop on your walking treadmill.

Integrated LCD display for easy and quick function

Built-in wheels allow you to easily move your treadmill to anywhere in your office or home.

Weight capacity is 220 lbs.

Assembled Dimensions: 51 Inch x 23.5 Inch x 6 Inch