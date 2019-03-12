Happy Snacks Original Animal Cracker Cookies
Product Details
Happy Snacks embodies our dedication to making wholesome, delicious, affordable cookies. Many years ago, we recognized that consumers wanted a healthy alternative to traditional high calorie, high fat, high sodium cookies. Importantly, our products are nut free, lower in sugar and sodium, and contain no artificial flavors, preservatives, trans fats, high fructose corn syrup or cholesterol.
We have a genuine interest in providing healthy snack alternatives to families. In particular, we support the idea that all children should have healthy snacks available to them and thus offer our better tasting, better for you products at a better price.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Enriched wheat flour (contains niacin, reduced iron, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), riboflavin (vitamin B2), folic acid), sugar, vegetable shortening (contains palm soybean, canola oil, tocopherols [added as an antioxident]), invert syrup, salt, soy lecithin (an emulsifier), leavenings (monocalcium phosphate, ammonium bicarbonate, sodium bicarbonate), natural flavors, whole egg solids.<p> <b>Allergen Information:</b> Contains wheat, soy and egg. No preservatives added. Made in a nut free facility.
Allergen Info
Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More