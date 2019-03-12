Happy Snacks embodies our dedication to making wholesome, delicious, affordable cookies. Many years ago, we recognized that consumers wanted a healthy alternative to traditional high calorie, high fat, high sodium cookies. Importantly, our products are nut free, lower in sugar and sodium, and contain no artificial flavors, preservatives, trans fats, high fructose corn syrup or cholesterol.

We have a genuine interest in providing healthy snack alternatives to families. In particular, we support the idea that all children should have healthy snacks available to them and thus offer our better tasting, better for you products at a better price.