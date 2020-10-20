Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
Happy Tot Organics Fiber & Protein Pears Kiwi & Kale Stage 4 Baby Food
4 ozUPC: 0081957301170
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 17
Product Details
This scrumptious combination of organic pear, kiwi and and kale is formulated has the nutrients your toddler needs—plant-based protein for growth and fiber to help keep digestion regular.
- Delicious organic fruit and veggie blend with optimal fiber and protein for tots
- 3g of protein; 3g of fiber; excellent source of vitamin C
- Perfect snack to support your energetic toddler's growing body and digestive health
- Contains dairy
- Certified USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- No added sugars or artificial flavors
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (113 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g1.28%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate16g10.67%
Dietary Fiber3g21.43%
Sugar11g
Protein3g
Calcium28mg4%
Iron0.42mg6%
Potassium180mg6%
Vitamin A30mcg10%
Vitamin C15mg100%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Pear Puree, Organic Kiwi Puree, Organic Kale Puree, Organic Pea Protein, Milled Organic Chia Seeds, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid), Natural Kiwi Flavor
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More