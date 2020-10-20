Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 1pouch (113 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 80

% Daily value*

Total Fat 0.5g 1.28% Saturated Fat 0g 0% Trans Fat 0g

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 0mg 0%

Total Carbohydrate 16g 10.67% Dietary Fiber 3g 21.43% Sugar 11g

Protein 3g

Calcium 28mg 4%

Iron 0.42mg 6%

Potassium 180mg 6%

Vitamin A 30mcg 10%

Vitamin C 15mg 100%

Vitamin D 0mcg 0%