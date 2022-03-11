Happy Tot Organics Super Foods Green Bean Pear & Peas Stage 4 Fruit & Veggie Blend Perspective: front
Happy Tot Organics Super Foods Green Bean Pear & Peas Stage 4 Fruit & Veggie Blend Perspective: back
Happy Tot Organics Super Foods Green Bean Pear & Peas Stage 4 Fruit & Veggie Blend Perspective: left
Happy Tot Organics Super Foods Green Bean Pear & Peas Stage 4 Fruit & Veggie Blend Perspective: right
Happy Tot Organics Super Foods Green Bean Pear & Peas Stage 4 Fruit & Veggie Blend

4.22 ozUPC: 0085269700127
Located in AISLE 17

Our pear, pea and green bean pouch is more than just a combination of organic fruits and veggies. We add Salba chia for added nutrients like omega-3s (ALA) and fiber. Toddlers enjoy feeding themselves these pouches, and moms love that they are getting so much nutrition in one little pouch.

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (120 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g5%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium0mg
Total Carbohydrate15g15.79%
Dietary Fiber4g
Sugar6g
Protein1g
Calcium16mg6%
Iron1.1mg10%
Magnesium11mg15%
Vitamin C25mg50%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Pear Puree, Organic Green Bean Puree, Organic Pea Puree, Water, Milled Organic Chia Seeds, <1.5% of: Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

