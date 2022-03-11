Happy Tot Organics Super Foods Green Bean Pear & Peas Stage 4 Fruit & Veggie Blend
Product Details
Our pear, pea and green bean pouch is more than just a combination of organic fruits and veggies. We add Salba chia for added nutrients like omega-3s (ALA) and fiber. Toddlers enjoy feeding themselves these pouches, and moms love that they are getting so much nutrition in one little pouch.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Pear Puree, Organic Green Bean Puree, Organic Pea Puree, Water, Milled Organic Chia Seeds, <1.5% of: Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More