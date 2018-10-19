Hover to Zoom
Happy Tot® Organics Super Foods Sweet Potato Apple Carrot & Cinnamon Stage 4 Fruit & Veggie Blend
4.22 ozUPC: 0085269700128
Product Details
Organic apples, sweet potato, carrots, and cinnamon get a boost from chia, which adds fiber and Omega-3s (ALA); toddlers love the yummy flavor they can feed themselves, parents love the nutritious superfoods.
- Tasty blend of organic fruits and chia seeds made for tots
- Excellent source of vitamins A & C
- 3g of fiber; 720mg of Omega-3 (ALA)
- Developed for Stage 4 eaters and the perfect snack for growing toddlers
- Certified USDA Organic
- Non-GMO Project Verified
- Gluten Free
- Kosher
- No added sugars or artificial flavors
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1pouch (120 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g5%
Saturated Fat0g
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg
Sodium15mg
Total Carbohydrate19g20%
Dietary Fiber3g
Sugar12g
Protein1g
Calcium10mg4%
Iron0.88mg8%
Magnesium11mg15%
Potassium42mg6%
Vitamin A500mcg100%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Apple Puree, Organic Sweet Potato Puree, Organic Carrot Puree, Milled Organic Chia Seeds, <1.5% of: Organic Ground Cinnamon, Organic Lemon Juice Concentrate, Ascorbic Acid (To Preserve Freshness)
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
