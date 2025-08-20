Haribo® Goldbears® Gummi Candy Perspective: front
Haribo® Goldbears® Gummi Candy

28.8 ozUPC: 0004223830251
Product Details

There’s no better companion than our original Haribo® Goldbears®, the delicious treat loved by young and old alike. Haribo Goldbears® have been the gummi candy gold standard worldwide for over 90 years. Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of Haribo®

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size13pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Sugar14g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Glucose Syrup (from Wheat or Corn), Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose (from Wheat or Corn), Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Carnauba Wax, White Beeswax, Yellow Beeswax, Yellow 5, Red 40, Blue 1

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
