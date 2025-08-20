Haribo® Goldbears® Gummi Candy
Product Details
There’s no better companion than our original Haribo® Goldbears®, the delicious treat loved by young and old alike. Haribo Goldbears® have been the gummi candy gold standard worldwide for over 90 years. Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of Haribo®
- There’s no better companion than our original Haribo® Goldbears®, the delicious treat loved by young and old alike. Haribo Goldbears® have been the gummi candy gold standard worldwide for over 90 years.
- Kids and grown-ups love it so, the happy world of Haribo®
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup (from Wheat or Corn), Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose (from Wheat or Corn), Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Carnauba Wax, White Beeswax, Yellow Beeswax, Yellow 5, Red 40, Blue 1
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More