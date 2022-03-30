Hover to Zoom
HARIBO® Gummies Gold-Bears
3.5 ozUPC: 0004223830537
Product Details
Gummi Bears with 5 real fruit flavors of Raspberry, Strawberry, Orange, Lemon, and Pineapple.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size13pieces (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium5mg0.22%
Total Carbohydrate23g8.36%
Sugar14g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup (from Wheat or Corn), Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose (from Wheat or Corn), Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Carnauba Wax, White Beeswax, Yellow Beeswax, Yellow 5, Red 40, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
