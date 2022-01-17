Ingredients

Glucose Syrup (from Wheat or Corn), Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose (from Wheat or Corn), Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Carnauba Wax, White Beeswax, Yellow Beeswax.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More