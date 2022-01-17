Haribo Happy-Cola Gummi Candy Share Size
Product Details
What exactly puts the "Happy" in Haribo Happy Cola? Is it the little chewy bottle shape it comes in? Is it the cool cola taste? Is it the good times shared over Happy Cola with old friends, or the new ones you make every time you open a bag? Whatever puts the "happy" in Haribo Happy Cola, it is the classic everyone can agree on, kids and grown-ups. You can tell just by the look on everyone’s faces: They’re always smiling. Tickle your tongue with the little bottle that delivers big cola flavor. You can almost feel the bubbles!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Glucose Syrup (from Wheat or Corn), Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose (from Wheat or Corn), Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Carnauba Wax, White Beeswax, Yellow Beeswax.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
