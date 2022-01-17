Haribo Happy-Cola Gummi Candy Share Size Perspective: front
Haribo Happy-Cola Gummi Candy Share Size

8 ozUPC: 0004223832309
What exactly puts the "Happy" in Haribo Happy Cola? Is it the little chewy bottle shape it comes in? Is it the cool cola taste? Is it the good times shared over Happy Cola with old friends, or the new ones you make every time you open a bag? Whatever puts the "happy" in Haribo Happy Cola, it is the classic everyone can agree on, kids and grown-ups. You can tell just by the look on everyone’s faces: They’re always smiling. Tickle your tongue with the little bottle that delivers big cola flavor. You can almost feel the bubbles!

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8pieces (32 g)
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate24g8.73%
Sugar15g
Protein2g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Glucose Syrup (from Wheat or Corn), Sugar, Gelatin, Dextrose (from Wheat or Corn), Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Caramel Color, Artificial and Natural Flavors, Palm Oil, Palm Kernel Oil, Carnauba Wax, White Beeswax, Yellow Beeswax.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives.

