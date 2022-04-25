Hover to Zoom
Haribo® Happy Hoppers Gummi Candy
4 ozUPC: 0004223884818
Product Details
HariboHappy Hoppers is a 4 oz-bag full of fresh, fruity and chewy bunnies and carrots in different colors and the following flavors: Apple, Lemon, Orange and Strawberry.
- Celebrate this Easter with these fun and colourful rabbit and carrot-shaped gummy candies
- Perfect for Basket Stuffers
- Celebrate Easter with the all-new Haribo Happy Hoppers
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate35g12%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar21g
Protein3g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Corn Syrup , Sugar , Gelatin , Dextrose , Citric Acid , Corn Starch , Artificial And Natural Flavors , Fractionated Coconut Oil , Carnauba Wax , Beeswax Coating , Artificial Colors : Yellow 5 , Red 40 , Blue 1
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
