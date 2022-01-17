Ingredients

Sugar, Glucose Syrup (from Wheat or Corn), Corn Starch, Sorbitol, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Monosodium Malate, Artificial Flavors, Mono- and Diglycerides, Yellow 5, Red 40, Blue 1.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More