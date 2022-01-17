Hover to Zoom
Haribo Sour Streamers Gummi Candy
7.2 ozUPC: 0004223875005
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4pieces (34 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium60mg2.61%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Sugar20g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Glucose Syrup (from Wheat or Corn), Corn Starch, Sorbitol, Wheat Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of: Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Monosodium Malate, Artificial Flavors, Mono- and Diglycerides, Yellow 5, Red 40, Blue 1.
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Corn and Its Derivatives.
