Madam Malkin's is the place to go for Hogwarts school uniforms, robes, travelling cloaks, and also, on very rare occasions, invisibility cloaks. Multiple gowns for various ball and grand occasions are masterfully crafted and tailored by Madam Malkin. Once done with your shopping, drop by Florean Fortescue's Ice Cream Parlour to reward yourself with a delicious ice cream sundae. This 290-piece 3D puzzle is an essential part of the Diagon Alley Collection, which all Harry Potter fans like you will want to collect to create their own alleyway, two shops at a time.

Assembled Dimensions:8.75 Inch x 5 Inch x 9.75 Inch