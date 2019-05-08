Hover to Zoom
Harry's Firm Hold Sculpting Hair Gel for Men
6.7 fl ozUPC: 0085523500799
Product Details
Harry's Sculpting Gel locks in a firm, polished hairstyle that won't fade or flake throughout the day. Harry's Hair Gel is made with an alcohol-free formula that won't dry or damage your hair in the process. Its gentle formula is paraben-free and sulfate-free. Plus, it smells light and refreshing, with hints of lemon and fresh herbs. Just work a small amount evenly through towel-dry hair, adding more as needed. But remember, a little goes a long way here. For added slickness, comb through wet hair. Rinses right out at the end of the day!
- Men's hair gel for a firm hold with a polished finish
- Made without drying alcohol so it won't leave hair feeling dry or damaged
- Sets firm structure that doesn’t flake and lasts all day
- Creates a polished finish that's never too glossy
- Subtle scent with hints of lemon and fresh herbs
- Try Harry's Hair Styling Products — Harry's Sculpting Hair Gel, Harry's Taming Hair Cream, and Harry's Texturizing Hair Putty