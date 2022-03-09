Hover to Zoom
Harry's Men's Malleable Hold Texturizing Hair Putty
2.5 ozUPC: 0085462000803
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Harry's Texturizing Putty is a dense yet supple putty that's not tacky or sticky like some pastes can be. The immediate texture and lasting definition give you control over your hair throughout the day. Bonus: despite the added conditioning ingredients, it never feels greasy in your hair. Now, for how to use this stuff: Rub a dab between hands to soften. Smooth through towel-dry or dry hair. Shape and style to your heart's content.
- Men's hair putty for a malleable hold with a matte finish
- Made with non-greasy moisturizing ingredients
- Adds subtle definition without stickiness or stiffness
- Immediately adds texture to keep your hair from falling flat
- Subtle woodsy scent