Harry's Taming Cream is a lightweight and conditioning cream that keeps natural style in check. The added moisture helps rein in rebellious hair without tamping down your natural look. Works well with curly, coarse, or thick hair. You know the type: hair with a mind of its own. Now, for how to use this stuff: Work a small amount evenly through towel-dry or damp hair, from root to tip. Easy enough, right?

Men's hair cream for a soft hold with a natural finish

Made with a lightweight formula without stickiness or stiffness

Our softest hold for the most natural finish (you can barely tell it's there!)

Perfect for curly hair, coarse hair, or thick hair

Subtle scent with hints of coconut and herbs