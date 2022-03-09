Hover to Zoom
Harry's Redwood Body Wash
16 fl ozUPC: 0081000647159
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Harry’s Redwood Body Wash provides a balanced clean. The creamy and full lather cleanses deeply without stripping your skin of its natural oils, leaving it feeling smooth and conditioned. The sharp, clean scent of Redwood is the perfect way to kick-start (or wash off) your day.
- Cleanses deeply while still gentle on skin
- Rich lather is made without sulfates, parabens, or dyes
- Redwood is an exhilarating scent of coastal woodlands