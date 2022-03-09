Harry’s Redwood Body Wash provides a balanced clean. The creamy and full lather cleanses deeply without stripping your skin of its natural oils, leaving it feeling smooth and conditioned. The sharp, clean scent of Redwood is the perfect way to kick-start (or wash off) your day.

Cleanses deeply while still gentle on skin

Rich lather is made without sulfates, parabens, or dyes

Redwood is an exhilarating scent of coastal woodlands

