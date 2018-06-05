Harry's Stone Body Wash provides a balanced clean. The creamy and full lather cleanses deeply without stripping your skin of its natural oils, leaving it feeling smooth and conditioned. The bright, rich scent of Stone is the perfect way to kick-start (or wash off) your day. Stone includes invigorating notes of yuzu, bergamot, and dry notes of charcoal. Stone is also available as bar soap.

Cleanses deeply while still gentle on skin

Rich lather is made without sulfates, parabens, or dyes

Stone is an invigorating scent of minerals and citrus

Also available in two other scents: Shiso and Fig