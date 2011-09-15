Harvest Bay Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil - 16 fl oz
Product Details
Harvest Bay Organic Coconut Oil, Extra Virgin Is Nothing Other Than What The Title Says: Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil With A Fresh Coconut Taste, Perfect For Sauteing, Frying And Baking. This Coconut Oil Is Cold-Pressed From Young Coconuts Within Hours Of Harvest To Maintain The Freshness, The Sweet Coconut Scent And The Creamy Flavor. Simply Replace Your Butter With This Oil For Almost Anything You Make. Each Jar Contains 16 Oz. Of Kosher, Non-Gmo, Organic And Vegan Coconut Oil.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coconut Oil Extra Virgin Organic
Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More