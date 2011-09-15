Harvest Bay Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil - 16 fl oz Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Harvest Bay Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil - 16 fl oz Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Harvest Bay Extra Virgin Organic Coconut Oil - 16 fl oz

16 FZUPC: 0007523984370
Purchase Options

Product Details

Harvest Bay Organic Coconut Oil, Extra Virgin Is Nothing Other Than What The Title Says: Organic Extra Virgin Coconut Oil With A Fresh Coconut Taste, Perfect For Sauteing, Frying And Baking. This Coconut Oil Is Cold-Pressed From Young Coconuts Within Hours Of Harvest To Maintain The Freshness, The Sweet Coconut Scent And The Creamy Flavor. Simply Replace Your Butter With This Oil For Almost Anything You Make. Each Jar Contains 16 Oz. Of Kosher, Non-Gmo, Organic And Vegan Coconut Oil.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
32.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g22%
Saturated Fat12.5g63%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Coconut Oil Extra Virgin Organic

Allergen Info
Contains Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More