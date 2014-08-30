Harvest Roast Slow Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Chili Lime
Product Details
Harvest Roast brings you the ultimate pumpkin seed experience! Their slow-roasting process creates the optimal texture while preserving nutrients and the delicious flavor.
Naturally containing niacin, magnesium, zinc, phosphorous, iron, linolenic, acid and amino acids (arginine and glutamic), pumpkin seeds contain both omega-3 and -6 essential fatty acids.
Harvest Roast premium Slow-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds are the perfect fiber-filled snack!
- All Natural • No Preservatives
- Sustainably Grown on Small, Local Family Farms
- Enjoy All Five Flavors and Enjoy a Healthy Lifestyle!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pumpkin Seeds, Sea Salt, Ground Chilies, Natural Lemon and Lime, Citric Acid, Spices
Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
