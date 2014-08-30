Harvest Roast Slow Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Chili Lime Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Harvest Roast Slow Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Chili Lime Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Harvest Roast Slow Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Chili Lime Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Harvest Roast Slow Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Chili Lime Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.

Harvest Roast Slow Roasted Pumpkin Seeds Chili Lime

2 ozUPC: 0089848800003
Purchase Options

Product Details

Harvest Roast brings you the ultimate pumpkin seed experience! Their slow-roasting process creates the optimal texture while preserving nutrients and the delicious flavor.

Naturally containing niacin, magnesium, zinc, phosphorous, iron, linolenic, acid and amino acids (arginine and glutamic), pumpkin seeds contain both omega-3 and -6 essential fatty acids.

Harvest Roast premium Slow-Roasted Pumpkin Seeds are the perfect fiber-filled snack!

  • All Natural • No Preservatives
  • Sustainably Grown on Small, Local Family Farms
  • Enjoy All Five Flavors and Enjoy a Healthy Lifestyle!

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size0.25cup (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g7.69%
Saturated Fat1g5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium190mg7.92%
Total Carbohydrate15g5%
Dietary Fiber10g40%
Sugar0g
Protein5g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Pumpkin Seeds, Sea Salt, Ground Chilies, Natural Lemon and Lime, Citric Acid, Spices

Allergen Info
May contain Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More