Harvest Snaps® Black Pepper Green Pea Snack Crisps

3.3 ozUPC: 0007114600248
Harvest Snaps veggie crisps are the real deal – made from wholesome green peas, red lentils or black beans as the first ingredient, then baked into pure snack perfection. With nine deliciously crunchy and flavorful varieties, Harvest Snaps’ better-for-you veggie crisps empower you to enjoy snacking again without feeling guilty. Certified Gluten-Free, vegetarian-friendly and naturally a source of plant protein and fiber.

  • Gluten Free
  • Plant Based
  • Plant Protein
  • Baked
  • Made in the USA

Gluten Free
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat5g6.41%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium90mg3.91%
Total Carbohydrate16g5.82%
Dietary Fiber4g14.29%
Sugar1g
Protein5g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium190mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Green Peas, Canola Oil, Rice, Black Pepper Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Spice, Salt, Sugar, Mushroom Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, White Distilled Vinegar Powder, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid), Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (Ascorbyl Palmitate [For Freshness])

Allergen Info
May contain Milk and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
