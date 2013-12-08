Harvest Snaps veggie crisps are the real deal – made from wholesome green peas, red lentils or black beans as the first ingredient, then baked into pure snack perfection. With nine deliciously crunchy and flavorful varieties, Harvest Snaps’ better-for-you veggie crisps empower you to enjoy snacking again without feeling guilty. Certified Gluten-Free, vegetarian-friendly and naturally a source of plant protein and fiber.

Gluten Free

Plant Based

Plant Protein

Baked

Made in the USA