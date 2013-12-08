Harvest Snaps® Black Pepper Green Pea Snack Crisps
Product Details
Harvest Snaps veggie crisps are the real deal – made from wholesome green peas, red lentils or black beans as the first ingredient, then baked into pure snack perfection. With nine deliciously crunchy and flavorful varieties, Harvest Snaps’ better-for-you veggie crisps empower you to enjoy snacking again without feeling guilty. Certified Gluten-Free, vegetarian-friendly and naturally a source of plant protein and fiber.
- Gluten Free
- Plant Based
- Plant Protein
- Baked
- Made in the USA
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Green Peas, Canola Oil, Rice, Black Pepper Seasoning (Maltodextrin, Spice, Salt, Sugar, Mushroom Powder, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, White Distilled Vinegar Powder, Natural Flavors, Citric Acid), Calcium Carbonate, Vitamin C (Ascorbyl Palmitate [For Freshness])
Allergen Info
May contain Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More