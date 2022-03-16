Harvest Snaps Crunchions Sour Cream & Onion Red Lentil Snack Crisps Perspective: front
Harvest Snaps Crunchions Sour Cream & Onion Red Lentil Snack Crisps Perspective: left
Harvest Snaps Crunchions Sour Cream & Onion Red Lentil Snack Crisps Perspective: right
Harvest Snaps Crunchions Sour Cream & Onion Red Lentil Snack Crisps

2.5 ozUPC: 0007114600638
Located in PRODUCE

Product Details

Who knew a vegetable snack could be this deliciously crunchy? We did! That’s because Harvest Snaps always has vegetables as the first ingredient and we never use artificial colors or flavors. So only awesomely delicious snacking remains.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
2.5 About servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories130
% Daily value*
Total Fat6g8%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium180mg8%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Dietary Fiber2g7%
Sugar1g
Protein4g0%
Calcium50mg4%
Iron0.8mg4%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
RED LENTILS, RICE, CANOLA OIL, SOUR CREAM & ONION SEASONING (SALT, WHEY, TAPIOCA DEXTROSE, NATURAL FLAVOR, BUTTERMILK SOLIDS, ONION POWDER, SOUR CREAM [CREAM, NONFAT MILK, CULTURES], PARSLEY, YEAST EXTRACT, NONFAT DRY MILK, SPICE), CALCIUM CARBONATE, ANNATTO EXTRACT (COLOR), ROSEMARY EXTRACT.

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.

