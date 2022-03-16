Harvest Snaps Crunchions Sour Cream & Onion Red Lentil Snack Crisps
Product Details
Who knew a vegetable snack could be this deliciously crunchy? We did! That’s because Harvest Snaps always has vegetables as the first ingredient and we never use artificial colors or flavors. So only awesomely delicious snacking remains.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
RED LENTILS, RICE, CANOLA OIL, SOUR CREAM & ONION SEASONING (SALT, WHEY, TAPIOCA DEXTROSE, NATURAL FLAVOR, BUTTERMILK SOLIDS, ONION POWDER, SOUR CREAM [CREAM, NONFAT MILK, CULTURES], PARSLEY, YEAST EXTRACT, NONFAT DRY MILK, SPICE), CALCIUM CARBONATE, ANNATTO EXTRACT (COLOR), ROSEMARY EXTRACT.
Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More