"Sniff, sniff ... ACHOO!" Baby Alive Lulu Achoo doll sneezes and actually moves her hands up towards her face! When she’s not well, she makes sounds and her nose and forehead light up red. The doctor station tells you what’s the matter, and how to make Lulu Achoo better. Does she need her cloth tissue or make-believe bottle? Doctor playset features toy check-up accessories, including a doctor station with attached play stethoscope, pretend thermometer, tissue, spoon and bottle. With eyes that open and close, this 12-inch interactive doll responds to kids’ care with 50+ reactions, including lights, sounds and movements. Her forehead even lights up with the play thermometer! When Lulu Achoo is feeling better, she giggles and moves her arms! Lulu Achoo doll is a fun doctor play toy for kids ages 3 and up. It makes a great birthday or holiday gift for girls and boys who love pretend doctor kits. Baby Alive and all related properties are trademarks of Hasbro.

50+ REACTIONS WITH LIGHTS, SOUNDS AND MOVEMENTS: Her forehead lights up with pretend thermometer. Hear heartbeat sounds with play stethoscope. She also coughs, moves her arms, and so much more!

DOLL MAKES SNEEZING SOUND AND MOTION: "Achoo!" Baby Alive Lulu Achoo is one sniffly, sneezy baby doll! As she sneezes, she even moves her hands up towards her face!

SURFACE CLEAN ONLY

Note: Adult should remove and discard fasteners/packaging components.

Includes:

Doll

Removable Outfit

Doctor Station

2 Charts

Thermometer

Spoon

Tissue

Comb

Bottle

Figure Scale: 12-inch

Age Range: 3+

WARNING: Small parts may be generated.