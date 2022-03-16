Beyblade Micros tops may be small, but they bring lots of fun to the Beyblade Micros-Beystadium. Beyblade Micros-Energy Layers and Beyblade Micros-Performance Tips are interchangeable with other Beyblade Micros tops. Collect, customize, and compete! Beyblade Micros contain 1 Beyblade Micros top [consisting of 1 Beyblade Micros-Energy Layer and 1 Beyblade Micros-Performance Tip], and 1 Beyblade Micros launcher. Series 1 includes 8 Beyblade Micros tops, each sold separately. Subject to availability. Let it rip!