Get ready for some colorful fun with Disney Princess Rainbow Reveal Ariel. This doll features a tail with each section a different color. And when you put it in warm water, each section changes, becoming brighter in a rainbow of colors. Then it changes back as it dries and cools. Kids can make the colors of this mermaid toy change over and over again. The segmented tail means that it has a fun motion too; kids can move it so that it looks like she's swimming, either in water or out. Inspired by the classic Disney animated movie The Little Mermaid, this doll will allow kids to imagine exciting adventures under the sea as they recreate favorite movie moments or make up their own new stories.Adult assembly required.Cover surrounding area to prevent water damage.

RAINBOW REVEAL ARIEL: This Disney The Little Mermaid doll has a tail that changes colors when submerged in warm water, then changes back again when it dries and cools

DISNEY PRINCESS DOLL: This Disney Princess Ariel doll is a great addition to a Disney collection, and kids will love imagining new adventures for this favorite Disney Princess

LITTLE MERMAID DOLL: Rainbow Reveal Ariel is inspired by the beloved character Disney Princess character who trades her tail for legs to pursue a life above the waves

SWIMMING MOTION: The tail of this mermaid toy moves so kids can create a motion that lets them imagine she's really swimming

Ages: 3+

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years.