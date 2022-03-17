Celebrate along with the Disney Princesses in the Ultimate Celebration Castle! Standing 4 feet tall with its familiar classic silhouette, this dollhouse features 3 stories and 6 rooms, including a bathroom with tub and sink, bedroom with bed and vanity, a kitchen with stove, and a dining room with table and 2 chairs. The upstairs window lights up like fireworks while music plays, so kids can imagine the Disney Princesses watching a spectacular fireworks show. The set also includes 29 accessories, like forks, spoons, a teapot, teacups, plates, a comb, mirror, and more to help kids’ imaginations come to life. There’s a sofa that converts to a garden swing for outside of the castle. With its size, furniture, accessories, lights, and music, this Disney Princess castle dollhouse makes a great gift for girls 3 year and up. It's a great home for Disney Princess dolls and no tools are required for adults to assemble. (Dolls not included. Sold separately. Subject to availability.)Copyright Disney.Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

INCLUDES FURNITURE: This dollhouse comes furnished with a dining table and chairs, bed, vanity, bathtub, sinks for the bathroom and kitchen, stove, chandelier, and even a sofa that turns into a swing

ULTIMATE CELEBRATION CASTLE: With its classic castle silhouette, this Disney Princess dollhouse stands 4 feet high, with 3 stories and 6 rooms. (Dolls sold separately. Subject to availability.)

29 ACCESSORIES: Castle includes lots of fun accessories like plates, pots and pans, spoons and forks, comb, hand mirror, and more to help kids imagine exciting adventures with the Disney Princesses

FIREWORKS LIGHT SHOW AND MUSIC: The upstairs window of the castle lights up to look like a brilliant fireworks show while music plays