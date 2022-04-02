Spider-Man ensnares evil villains in his webs and makes crime-fighting look easy in his high-tech armor.

Peter Parker gears up in one of his two Spider-suits to protect the world from his enemies! With this deluxe 13-inch-scale Thwip Blast Integration Suit Spider-Man action figure kids can imagine the most exciting scenes from the Spider-Man movie. The figure includes an extra chest armor piece, giving fans the option to upgrade Spidey’s suit. The attachable spider legs backpack accessory makes the Web Gear Spider-Man figure an ideal gift for fans of the webbed warrior!

Imagine amazing web-slinging, wall-crawling adventures from the new live action movie, Spider-Man with the Web Gear Spider-Man action figure!

Includes: figure, 3 projectiles and 6 accessories

Movie-Inspired Design: The detailed design is inspired by the Spider-Man movie

Switch it up Spidey-style with this 2-in-1 Spider-Man action figure

Load the included Spidey web projectile onto the figure's left hand and shoulder notch, then raise the right arm to launch the projectile at evildoers

Attach the included spider legs to the figure's backport to help Spider-Man grapple with evil doers

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.