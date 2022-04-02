Hasbro Marvel Studios Spider Man Thwip Blast Integration Suit Action Figure
Product Details
Spider-Man ensnares evil villains in his webs and makes crime-fighting look easy in his high-tech armor.
Peter Parker gears up in one of his two Spider-suits to protect the world from his enemies! With this deluxe 13-inch-scale Thwip Blast Integration Suit Spider-Man action figure kids can imagine the most exciting scenes from the Spider-Man movie. The figure includes an extra chest armor piece, giving fans the option to upgrade Spidey’s suit. The attachable spider legs backpack accessory makes the Web Gear Spider-Man figure an ideal gift for fans of the webbed warrior!
Imagine amazing web-slinging, wall-crawling adventures from the new live action movie, Spider-Man with the Web Gear Spider-Man action figure!
- Includes: figure, 3 projectiles and 6 accessories
- Movie-Inspired Design: The detailed design is inspired by the Spider-Man movie
- Switch it up Spidey-style with this 2-in-1 Spider-Man action figure
- Load the included Spidey web projectile onto the figure's left hand and shoulder notch, then raise the right arm to launch the projectile at evildoers
- Attach the included spider legs to the figure's backport to help Spider-Man grapple with evil doers
WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD - Small parts. Not for children under 3 years.