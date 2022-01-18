The Fortnite Compact SMG water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, replicating the look of the one from the popular video game! Unleash a soaking stream from this Nerf Super Soaker blaster to drench your targets in outdoor water battles. It's an awesome addition to outdoor parties and summertime games. With the Nerf Super Soaker Fortnite Compact SMG water blaster, you'll make a splash in your own battle royale! Easy to fill and fire -- open the cap, fill the tank with water, and close the cap.

Includes: 1 water blaster.

Ages 8 and up

CAUTION: Do not aim at eyes or face.

WARNING: CHOKING HAZARD – Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years.

COMPACT SIZE AND PUMP-ACTION WATER-DRENCHING FUN: Soak your targets with this water blaster that's sized for stealthy soaking fun and fast-moving action! Move the pump handle to spray water

WATER-BLASTING FORTNITE REPLICA BLASTER: The Fortnite Compact SMG water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in Fortnite, capturing the look of the one in the popular video game

EASY TO FILL, EASY TO FIRE: Open the cap and fill the tank with water, close the cap, and start pumping the handle backward and forward to drench your opponents