Cuddle up to fun with a Sesame Street favorite! This Elmo take-along pal is sized right for preschoolers to take on the go. Kids can begin to create their own storytelling adventures from Sesame Street with their mini Elmo friend. Sesame Street and associated characters, trademarks, and design elements are owned and licensed by Sesame Workshop. Hasbro and all related terms are trademarks of Hasbro.

CUDDLY FUN: This soft and snuggly Sesame Street mini plush Big Bird is a great pint-sized pal for playtime, and on-the-go family adventures!

NICELY SIZED AND PORTABLE: Cute and cuddly, this Sesame Street Big Bird toy is sized right for little hands! This small, soft toy fits into most diaper bags, backpacks, and strollers.

LOOK FOR ALL OF THE SESAME STREET FRIENDS: Also available: Elmo, Big Bird, Grover, Abby, and Ernie plush figures. (Each sold separately. Subject to availability.)

CUDDLY FUN: This soft and snuggly Sesame Street mini plush Cookie Monster toy is a great pint-sized pal for playtime, on-the-go family adventures!

NICELY SIZED AND PORTABLE: Cute and cuddly, this Sesame Street mini plush Cookie Monster is sized right for little hands