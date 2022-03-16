Hover to Zoom
Hasbro Spider-Man FX Web Launcher Glove - Red/Blue
1 ctUPC: 0063050975274
Product Details
Gear up like Spider-Man with the Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove! The Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove lets kids imagine that they are joining the battle against Spider-Man's enemies as the wall-crawling web-slinger himself! Load the web discs into the web-disc blaster and launch them to send webs spinning. With the Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove, kids can imagine what it's like to be their friendly neighborhood web-slinger as he takes down villains and battles on the side of justice.
- Load discs into blaster to send webs spinning
- Gear up like Spider-Man
- Glove is one size fits most
Includes:
- Glove
- Web-Disc Blaster
- 3 Web Discs
Model: E3367
Age Range: 5+