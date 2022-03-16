Hasbro Spider-Man FX Web Launcher Glove - Red/Blue Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Hasbro Spider-Man FX Web Launcher Glove - Red/Blue Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.

Hasbro Spider-Man FX Web Launcher Glove - Red/Blue

1 ctUPC: 0063050975274
Purchase Options

Product Details

Gear up like Spider-Man with the Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove! The Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove lets kids imagine that they are joining the battle against Spider-Man's enemies as the wall-crawling web-slinger himself! Load the web discs into the web-disc blaster and launch them to send webs spinning. With the Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove, kids can imagine what it's like to be their friendly neighborhood web-slinger as he takes down villains and battles on the side of justice.

  • Load discs into blaster to send webs spinning
  • Gear up like Spider-Man
  • Glove is one size fits most

Includes:

  • Glove
  • Web-Disc Blaster
  • 3 Web Discs

Model: E3367

Age Range: 5+