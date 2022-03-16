Gear up like Spider-Man with the Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove! The Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove lets kids imagine that they are joining the battle against Spider-Man's enemies as the wall-crawling web-slinger himself! Load the web discs into the web-disc blaster and launch them to send webs spinning. With the Spider-Man Web Launcher Glove, kids can imagine what it's like to be their friendly neighborhood web-slinger as he takes down villains and battles on the side of justice.

Load discs into blaster to send webs spinning

Gear up like Spider-Man

Glove is one size fits most

Includes:

Glove

Web-Disc Blaster

3 Web Discs

Model: E3367

Age Range: 5+