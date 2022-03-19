From Hasbro’s Star Wars Collection: The Child Talking Plush Toy with character sounds and accessories! Nothing in the galaxy is as cute, has taken as many naps, sipped more soup, or learned to control the Force as The Child from the hit streaming series The Mandalorian on Disney Plus! He may look like Baby Yoda, but this lovable little creature is called the Child—and now you can become his protector with this cuddly plush toy from Star Wars, dressed in the cutest little robe ever seen this side of Mos Eisley. Posable arms let kids pretend the Force is within their reach, while a squeeze of the toy’s soft plush body activates character sounds! Our hearts are melting like Beskar steel in a Mandalorian forge.

STREAMING SERIES-BASED CHARACTER-INSPIRED ACCESSORIES: Includes live-action TV series-based character-inspired accessories that allow fans and collectors to imagine scenes from the Star Wars galaxy

SOFT AND CUDDLY TOY: Soft plush body allows kids to cuddle up close with this adorable character from the Star Wars galaxy

10 SOUND EFFECTS: Kids can squeeze The Child Talking Plush Toy’s soft body to hear adorable vocal sounds from the character featured in the Disney Plus series The Mandalorian! We dare you not to melt!