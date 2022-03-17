From Hasbro’s Star Wars Collection: The Child Animatronic Edition with sounds and motorized sequences!



He may look like "Baby Yoda," but this lovable creature is called The Child -- and now you can become his protector with this animatronic toy from Star Wars. Touching the top of The Child Animatronic Edition’s head activates over 25 sound and motion combinations, including happy and excited sounds, giggles, babbles, and more, all while the figure’s head moves up and down, ears move back and forth, and eyes open and close. Boys and girls ages 4 and up can pretend to harness the power of the Force as The Child toy closes its eyes, raises its arm, and sighs as if exerting a great amount of energy.

x2 AAA ALKALINE BATTERIES REQUIRED. BATTERIES INCLUDED. See instructions.

FORCE NAP: Pretending to channel the Force takes a whole lot of energy and requires a lot of rest. Lay The Child toy down and it will close its eyes and take a "Force nap"

ANIMATED TOY: Features motorized movements, including a head that moves up and down, ears that move back and forth, eyes that open and close, and more

FORCE ACTIVATION: Boys and girls ages 4 and up will love patting The Child Animatronic Edition’s head 3 times for Force activation, in which the animatronic toy will raise its arm, close its eyes, and sigh, as if using the Force

SERIES-INSPIRED SOUNDS: Touch the top of The Child Animatronic Edition’s head to activate sound effects inspired by The Mandalorian, including happy and excited, giggles and babbles, tired and sleeping, and Force effects sounds

Includes:

Figure

Mandalorian Pendant

Age Range: 4 and up

WARNING: Small parts may be generated. Not for children under 3 years.