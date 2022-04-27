Nutrition Facts

servings per container

Serving size 2tbsp (30 g)

Amount per serving

Calories 155

% Daily value*

Total Fat 8g 10.26% Saturated Fat 2.2g 11%

Cholesterol 0mg 0%

Sodium 34mg 1.48%

Total Carbohydrate 17g 6.18% Dietary Fiber 0g 0% Sugar 18.5g

Protein 1.5g

Calcium 52mg 4%