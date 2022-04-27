Hover to Zoom
Hashahar H'aole Special Cocoa Spread
16 ozUPC: 0001311334735
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories155
% Daily value*
Total Fat8g10.26%
Saturated Fat2.2g11%
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium34mg1.48%
Total Carbohydrate17g6.18%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar18.5g
Protein1.5g
Calcium52mg4%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Sugar, Palm Oil, Low-fat, Cocoa, Vanillin.
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
