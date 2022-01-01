Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juicy Red Juice Drink
Product Details
When it comes to fruit juice drinks, Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juicy Red is The Big Kahuna. Bursting with the bold taste of natural fruit juices, Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juicy Red is a delicious and unique taste that kids and the entire family will enjoy. This 2 liter container is the perfect drink for dinner time or anytime. Fruit Juicy Red is both caffeine and carbonation free and provides 100% of the daily value of vitamin C. Treat your family to the delicious taste of Hawaiian Punch.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, and Less Than 2% of: Concentrated Juices (Apple, Clarified Pineapple, Passionfruit, Orange), Fruit Purees (Apricot, Papaya, Guava), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin, Acacia Gum, Ester Gum, Red 40, Blue 1, Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate (Preservatives)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More