When it comes to fruit juice drinks, Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juicy Red is The Big Kahuna. Bursting with the bold taste of natural fruit juices, Hawaiian Punch Fruit Juicy Red is a delicious and unique taste that kids and the entire family will enjoy. This 2 liter container is the perfect drink for dinner time or anytime. Fruit Juicy Red is both caffeine and carbonation free and provides 100% of the daily value of vitamin C. Treat your family to the delicious taste of Hawaiian Punch.

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories60
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Sugar14g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, and Less Than 2% of: Concentrated Juices (Apple, Clarified Pineapple, Passionfruit, Orange), Fruit Purees (Apricot, Papaya, Guava), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin, Acacia Gum, Ester Gum, Red 40, Blue 1, Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate (Preservatives)

Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

