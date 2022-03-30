Hover to Zoom
Hawaiian Punch® Green Berry Rush Juice
1 galUPC: 0001480064642
- NATURAL FRUIT FLAVORS: Hawaiian Punch® is inspired by Hawaiian ingredients and bursting with bold fruit juice flavors
- FRUITY GOODNESS: Hawaiian Punch is low in calories, caffeine-free, gluten-free and carbonation-free
- VITAMIN C: Hawaiian Punch provides 100% of the daily value of vitamin C
Gluten Free
Kosher
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, and Less Than 2% of: Concentrated Juices (Apple, Clarified Pineapple, Passionfruit, Orange), Fruit Purees (Apricot, Papaya, Guava), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin, Acacia Gum, Ester Gum, Yellow 5, Blue 1, Sucralose, Acesulfame Potassium, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate (Preservatives)
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
