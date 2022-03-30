Hawaiian Punch® Polar Blast Flavored Juice Drink Perspective: front
Hawaiian Punch® Polar Blast Flavored Juice Drink Perspective: back
Hawaiian Punch® Polar Blast Flavored Juice Drink Perspective: left
Hawaiian Punch® Polar Blast Flavored Juice Drink Perspective: right
Hawaiian Punch® Polar Blast Flavored Juice Drink Perspective: top
Hawaiian Punch® Polar Blast Flavored Juice Drink Perspective: bottom
Hawaiian Punch® Polar Blast Flavored Juice Drink

1 galUPC: 0001480064694
Located in AISLE 14

Product Details

When it comes to fruit juice drinks, nothing compares to Hawaiian Punch®. Bursting with the bold taste of natural fruit juices and flavors, Hawaiian Punch® has a fun, delicious taste that kids enjoy and that adults reach for to quench their thirst. Convenient, delicious and always refreshing, it’s also low in calories which makes it the perfect fruit drink when you want a blast of fruit flavor that you can feel good about! It goes great with snacks, easily packs into a lunch box or can be enjoyed all by itself.

  • NATURAL FRUIT FLAVORS: Hawaiian Punch® is inspired by Hawaiian ingredients and bursting with bold fruit juice flavors
  • FRUITY GOODNESS: Hawaiian Punch® is low in calories, caffeine-free, gluten-free and carbonation-free
  • VITAMIN C: Hawaiian Punch® provides 100% of the daily value of vitamin C

Nutritional Information

Gluten Free
Kosher
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size8fl oz (240 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories40
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium105mg4.57%
Total Carbohydrate11g4%
Sugar10g
Protein0g
Vitamin C18mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, and Less Than 2% of: Concentrated Juices (Apple, Clarified Pineapple, Passionfruit, Orange), Fruit Purees (Apricot, Papaya, Guava), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin, Acacia Gum, Ester Gum, Blue 1, Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate (Preservatives)

Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.