Hawaiian Punch® Polar Blast Flavored Juice Drink
Product Details
When it comes to fruit juice drinks, nothing compares to Hawaiian Punch®. Bursting with the bold taste of natural fruit juices and flavors, Hawaiian Punch® has a fun, delicious taste that kids enjoy and that adults reach for to quench their thirst. Convenient, delicious and always refreshing, it’s also low in calories which makes it the perfect fruit drink when you want a blast of fruit flavor that you can feel good about! It goes great with snacks, easily packs into a lunch box or can be enjoyed all by itself.
- NATURAL FRUIT FLAVORS: Hawaiian Punch® is inspired by Hawaiian ingredients and bursting with bold fruit juice flavors
- FRUITY GOODNESS: Hawaiian Punch® is low in calories, caffeine-free, gluten-free and carbonation-free
- VITAMIN C: Hawaiian Punch® provides 100% of the daily value of vitamin C
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, High Fructose Corn Syrup, and Less Than 2% of: Concentrated Juices (Apple, Clarified Pineapple, Passionfruit, Orange), Fruit Purees (Apricot, Papaya, Guava), Ascorbic Acid (Vitamin C), Citric Acid, Natural and Artificial Flavors, Pectin, Acacia Gum, Ester Gum, Blue 1, Sucralose, Potassium Sorbate and Sodium Hexametaphosphate (Preservatives)
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
