Hawaiian Tropic AntiOxidant+ product line from Hawaiian Tropic is a formulated with green tea extract to form an antioxidant layer on your skin. The new antioxidant sunscreen helps prevent long-term skin damage and premature aging from the sun and features the signature Hawaiian Tropic scent. Its formula, infused with mango, guava, papaya, and passion fruit, provides indulgent protection that instantly transports you to the tropics.

Water resistant - for up to 80 minutes

Iconic Hawaiian Tropic Scent - this tropical scented sunscreen celebrates the island botanicals of Hawaii

Reef Friendly - does not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate

PETA-certified Cruelty-free - we never test on animals

Broad Spectrum UVA and UVB Protection

Recommended by the Skin Cancer Foundation for daily use

Available in SPF 30 and 50 for the protection level you want

Tube is made with 45% recycled materials