Our balm is easily absorbed and replenishes moisture lost during shaving. Ideal for normal to dry skin. The mild, non greasy formulation contains special moisturizer to calm skin discomfort after shaving and help skin to look healthy and smooth. This nourishing blend of olive oil, almond oil and cocoa helps to sooth and hydrate skin for a smooth and balanced complexion. Suitable for all skin types, it can be used daily as a moisturizer, as well as a post-shave treatment.

Olive Oil: Olive oil will penetrate deep into the skin and provide a long-lasting shield of moisture to keep the skin smooth and supple. It is best applied to damp skin, when water can help reduce any feeling of greasiness.

Almond Oil: Almond oil is a mild oil that can be safely used even on baby skin. When gently rubbed into the skin, it gets fully absorbed, making it suitable for after shaving and bathing application. Almond oil is light in texture, and can easily penetrate deep into the skin, softening and dislodging the dirt and debris accumulated in the skin pores and hair follicles. Thanks to the Vitamin A content in the oil, it may even help reduce acne flare-ups. For skin irritations, Almond oil is a better alternative to other chemically-lead creams. Also, almond oil with its rich store of zinc is as good as any store-bought cream or lotion available.

Cocoa Butter: Cocoa butter makes an excellent skin moisturiser. It’s a great source of natural antioxidants and is also an emollient, which means it adds a protective layer of hydration to your skin.

