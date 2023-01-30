This Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is made to please with smokey oak and dark fruit notes on the nose, and powerful flavors of ripe berries, smokey oak, and leather. It opens quite readily and finishes with a noticeable acidity. Pairs well with braised beef short ribs. Uncork, sip, and unwind!

1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine

Award-winning wine

