Hawkstone Napa Cabernet Sauvignon Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0083972800105
Located in AISLE 4
This Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon is made to please with smokey oak and dark fruit notes on the nose, and powerful flavors of ripe berries, smokey oak, and leather. It opens quite readily and finishes with a noticeable acidity. Pairs well with braised beef short ribs. Uncork, sip, and unwind!
- 1 bottle= 5 glasses of wine
- Grapes produced in Napa Valley, CA
- Award-winning wine
- Pairs well with braised beef short ribs
- Flavors of smokey oak, dark fruits, and leather