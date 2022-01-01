HD Designs 300 Thread Count 100% Cotton Pillowcase - 2 Pack - Arctic Ice Perspective: front
HD Designs 300 Thread Count 100% Cotton Pillowcase - 2 Pack - Arctic Ice

StandardUPC: 0004122601213
Product Details

The 100% pure cotton percale pillowcase is classic, cool, and crisp - perfect for everyday use for natural comfort. Pick up this 300-thread count pillowcase from HD Designs, and you'll never go back to your old case again.

  • Soft fabric that will only get softer with each wash
  • Durable percale plain weave will not pill
  • Easy to maintain at home
  • Individually inspected to be defect free

In-Package Weight: 0.8 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 6.5 Inch x 1.0 Inch x 9.5 Inch

Model: HD300CAI

Textile Material : 100.0% Cotton

Cleaning Method: Machine wash

Thread Count: 300