HD Designs 300 Thread Count 100% Cotton Pillowcase - 2 Pack - Arctic Ice
StandardUPC: 0004122601213
The 100% pure cotton percale pillowcase is classic, cool, and crisp - perfect for everyday use for natural comfort. Pick up this 300-thread count pillowcase from HD Designs, and you'll never go back to your old case again.
- Soft fabric that will only get softer with each wash
- Durable percale plain weave will not pill
- Easy to maintain at home
- Individually inspected to be defect free
In-Package Weight: 0.8 Pound
In-Package Dimensions: 6.5 Inch x 1.0 Inch x 9.5 Inch
Model: HD300CAI
Textile Material : 100.0% Cotton
Cleaning Method: Machine wash
Thread Count: 300