HD Designs 300 Thread Count Cotton Pillowcase - Artic Ice
HD Designs 300 Thread Count Cotton Pillowcase - Artic Ice

KingUPC: 0004122601218
Product Details

The 100% pure cotton percale pillowcase is classic, cool, and crisp—perfect for everyday use for natural comfort. Pick up this 300-thread count pillowcase from HD Designs®, and you'll never go back to your old case again.

  • Soft fabric that will only get softer with each wash
  • Durable percale plain weave will not pill
  • Easy to maintain at home
  • Individually inspected to be defect free

In-Package Weight: 0.9 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 6.5 Inch x 1.0 Inch x 9.5 Inch

Model: HD300KCAI

Textile Material : 100.0% Cotton

Cleaning Method: Machine wash.

Thread Count: 300