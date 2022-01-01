The 100% pure cotton percale pillowcase is classic, cool, and crisp—perfect for everyday use for natural comfort. Pick up this 300-thread count pillowcase from HD Designs®, and you'll never go back to your old case again.

Soft fabric that will only get softer with each wash

Durable percale plain weave will not pill

Easy to maintain at home

Individually inspected to be defect free

In-Package Weight: 0.9 Pound

In-Package Dimensions: 6.5 Inch x 1.0 Inch x 9.5 Inch

Model: HD300KCAI

Textile Material : 100.0% Cotton

Cleaning Method: Machine wash.

Thread Count: 300