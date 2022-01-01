Health And Wisdom, Bath Crystals Magnesium 14 Baths, 28 Ounce

Aids to relieve back pain, muscle pain, and arthritic pain and stiffness while restoring needed magnesium to the cells.

Up to 90% of the population is Magnesium deficient! TOPICAL is the BEST delivery method!Stress - physical, emotional, environmental, or psychological ALL cause magnesium levels to drop.Magnesium equals RELAXATION! Every cell and over 300 enzymatic processes in the body NEED magnesium.Super concentrated form of Magnesium Oil. 2993 mg of elemental Magnesium per ounce.Nemenhah Certified Provider of sacraments suitable for use in Ceremony of the Native American Church. Statements made on this website are directed to ministers of the Native American Church of Nemenhah.