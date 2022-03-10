Hover to Zoom
Health Flavors Sushi Nori Toasted
50 ctUPC: 0065563598201
Product Details
High quality economy pack.
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium10mg
Total Carbohydrate1g
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium6mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
: Nori ( Prophyra Tenera ) .
Allergen Info
Undeclared Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More