Health From The Sun Organic Pumpkin Seed Oil Vegetarian Softgels
90 ctUPC: 0001004393130
Product Details
With 1,000 mg of certified organic pumpkin seed oil in each softgel, Health From the Sun® 100% Vegetarian Pumpkin Seed Oil softgels are a convenient way to take pumpkin seed oil with no animal-derived ingredients.
- From Organic Pumpkin Seeds
- Guaranteed Pure
- Vegetarian
Nutritional Information
Organic
Nutrition Facts
90.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Organic Pumpkin Seed Oil , Other Ingredients : Non-GMO , Modified Corn Starch , Carageenan , Glycerin , Sorbitol and Water ( Vegetarian Softgel ) .
Allergen Info
Contains Corn and Its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
