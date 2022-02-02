Health King Blood Pressure Herb Tea Description: Cardiotonic For Normal Blood Pressure. 100% Natural With An Excellent Natural Flavor, This Herb Tea Is Made Of Wild Apocynum Venetum Grown In A Pollution-Free Area In Northeast China With A Few Other Precious Herbs. Apocynum Contains Rutin, Glutamic Acid, Alanine, Anthraquinone, Etc., And Is Cardiotonic, Diuretic And Heat - Clearing. It Is Used In Chinese Medicine As A Principal Herb To Maintain Normal Blood Pressure And To Strengthen The Heart. Disclaimer These Statements Have Not Been Evaluated By The Fda. These Products Are Not Intended To Diagnose, Treat, Cure, Or Prevent Any Disease.